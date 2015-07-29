SS Starlin Castro, struggling through the worst season of his six-year career, got some one-on-one help with his swing from Cubs manager Joe Maddon several hours before the start of Monday’s series with the Rockies. Castro, 25, was batting .233 through 95 games, nearly 60 points below last year’s numbers, before going 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday. “A lot of times when a major league guy is out of whack, it’s nothing obvious or glaring,” Maddon said. “It’s normally subtle.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks worked five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits against the Rockies. He walked three and struck out four but wound up with a no-decision for the third time in four outings. Hendricks has had six starts in which he left with a lead but eventually got a no-decision.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-5 with a dramatic two-out, two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth that lifted the Cubs to a 9-8 victory over the Rockies. It was his first career walk-off hit. “For the last three or four games, I think I’ve hit five or six out to the warning track, and that’s obviously frustrating,” Bryant said. “I believe in baseball gods, and I believe they pay you back, and I guess I got one today.” Bryant has seven RBIs in his past five games, and he leads the team with 59. Just three months in his big league career, Bryant also already has the second-most popular jersey, according to sales figures from MLB.com.

RHP Dallas Beeler (0-0, 6.43 ERA) makes his third start of the season Tuesday when he opposes the Rockies. It is his first outing since he lasted only two innings in the Cubs’ 6-5 victory at Cincinnati last Wednesday. After that outing, , he was optioned the minors, but he can return ahead of the normal 10-day waiting period because his Wednesday appearance was as the 26th man for a doubleheader. At Triple-A Iowa, Beeler is 2-5 in 14 starts with a 6.02 ERA.

RHP Edwin Jackson was released by the Cubs on Monday, but the team must still pay the approximately $15 million remaining on his four-year, $52 million contract. Jackson was designated for assignment last week, and he became a free agent when he was released. Jackson, 31, did not do much for the Cubs, but he might be able to sign with another club that needs some pitching help. The Cubs used Jackson as a starter in 2013 and 2014, and he was just 14-33 with a 5.58 ERA in that role. He had more success as a reliever this season, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 23 appearances.

LF Chris Denorfia went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. He had his 10th multi-hit game of the season. The Cubs improved to 7-1 when he has at least one RBI. Denorfia is hitting .296 through 53 games.