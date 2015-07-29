LHP Travis Wood worked 3 2/3 innings of reliever, giving up just one hit and one run while striking out six. It was a career high in innings pitched and strikeouts as a reliever.

RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He put the Cubs on the scoreboard in the first inning with his two-out, run-scoring single. It was his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Yoervis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Medina, 27, had no record and a 7.00 ERA in five relieve appearances with the Cubs. He’s 0-2 with one save and an 8.68 ERA in 16 relief outings at Iowa.

RHP Dallas Beeler was called up from Triple-A Iowa for Tuesday’s start against the Rockies but lasted just 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out one. All the runs came in the first as Colorado batted around. Beemer, 26, joined the Cubs for the third time this season. He’s 2-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 14 starts at Iowa this season.

LHP Jon Lester (5-8, 3.32 ERA) makes his 21 start of the season and 13th at home as the Cubs wrap up six-game homestead and a three-game series with the Rockies. In his last appearance on July 24 against the Phillies, Lester allowed just two runs over seven innings and was in line for the win before the bullpen surrendered a game-tying run in the ninth and the Cubs lost in 10 innings. Lester has worked at least seven innings in each of five starts in July.

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double for a season-high-tying three hits. He now has reached base in 12 straight games with hits in nine of them. Fowler has produced multi-hit effort in four of his last eight games.

2B Chris Coghlan was 1-for-2 with his third career pinch-hit homer and first since May 16, 2010 against the Mets while with the Marlins. It was the Cubs’ second pinch-hit homer of the season, Welington Castillo had one on April 15 against Cincinnati. Coghlan, normally an outfielder, stayed in the game at second base.