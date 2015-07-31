RHP Jake Arrieta struck out six over six innings but didn’t take a decision after his offense rallied late against the Brewers on Thursday. In his last five road starts, Arrieta is 3-0 with a 0.97 ERA and in his last eight starts overall, he’s 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings of work.

1B Anthony Rizzo belted his 18th home run of the season, capping off a three-hit day that gave him a team-leading 32 multi-hit games this season. Rizzo has homered twice in as many days and now has 11 in his career against the Brewers. His three hits matched a season high.

3B Kris Bryant wasn’t in the starting lineup Thursday at Milwaukee, but came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, striking out against right-hander Jimmy Nelson, then added an insurance run with a sac fly in the ninth. Manager Joe Maddon gave the rookie a day off Thursday in part because of his numbers against Nelson (0-for-6, 2 strikeouts) and his .133 average over the past eight games.

RHP Rafael Soriano made his sixth appearance for the Cubs and notched his second victory of the season Thursday, pitching a scoreless inning in the Cubs’ 5-2 win over the Brewers. Since joining Chicago on July 20, Soriano has allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.

CF Dexter Fowler had two hits and a walk Thursday, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. During that stretch, Fowler is batting .388 (14-for-49) with 16 walks and eight strikeouts.