UTL Mike Baxter was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa. He had been designated for assignment on Wednesday. He was optioned to Iowa in mid-July after hitting .246 with the Cubs in 57 at-bats earlier in the season.

1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits and homered for the third straight game Friday, leading the Cubs to a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Rizzo has reached base safely in five straight games and is batting .302 (61-for-102) on the road this season with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

RHP Ben Rowen was designated for assignment Friday, clearing room on the roster for the Cubs to add RHP Tommy Hunter to the roster. Rowen began the season in the Orioles system and after opting-out July 1, signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on July 5. He went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in eight games for Triple-A Iowa then was called up to the majors Wednesday but did not make an appearance.

RHP Dan Haren was traded to the Cubs on Friday for two minor league prospects. Haren, 34, had a 3.42 ERA this season, appearing in 21 games, all as a starter. He survived on his savvy because his fastball -- which normally comes in at just 85 mph -- is well below big-league standards at this stage of his career.

RHP Tommy Hunter was traded from Baltimore to the Cubs for OF Junior Lake. The Orioles acquired Hunter during the 2011 season, and he grew into a reliable relief pitcher. But he also would be a free agent at season’s end, and the Orioles made a move. “Tommy never had a bad day,” Showalter said. “Very infectious personality and he can pitch. He will help the Cubs.”

RHP Tommy Hunter will give the Cubs an extra late-inning bullpen option. The 29-year-old has appeared in 39 games this season, posting a 3.63 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 11 walks in 44 2/3 innings of work. Lake began the 2015 season with Triple-A Iowa but appeared in 21 games for the Cubs, and was 13-for-58 with four doubles.