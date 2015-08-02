1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 and homered for the fourth consecutive game Saturday, giving him a team-leading 20 on the year. Through the first three games of this four-game set at Milwaukee, Rizzo was 7-for-11 with three home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Rizzo has been a force on the road this season; he’s batting .306 (63-for-206) with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs away from Wrigley Field.

INF Javier Baez could rejoin the Cubs in the next few weeks. Chicago’s first-round pick in 2011 is batting .306 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 41 games for Triple-A Iowa. Since returning from a wrist injury, Baez is 9-for-29 with a pair of home runs. He had been the subject of numerous rumors before the trade deadline, but ultimately he stayed with the organization.

C Kyle Schwarber likely will finish the season with the Cubs, even when Miguel Montero returns from the disabled list. Schwarber, who also plays left field, came into the game Saturday batting .323 with 12 RBIs. Manager Joe Maddon said he’d like to keep the 22-year-old around. “It would be hard to (demote him),” Maddon said. “We want his bat in the lineup. He’s done a nice job behind the plate and shown versatility in the outfield.”

LHP Clayton Richard will make his fourth start of the year and first since July 20 when he takes the mound Sunday against the Brewers at Miller Park. He missed last season after undergoing surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. He was 3-2 with a 2.09 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Indianapolis when he was traded to the Cubs on July 3.