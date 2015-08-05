RHP Jake Arrieta (11-6, 2.62) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. Arrieta has made eight consecutive quality starts -- at least six innings with three earned runs allowed or fewer -- going 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA in that stretch with 58 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 2/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh to again give the Cubs a full complement of five players on the bench. Szczur was hitting .295 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 58 games with Iowa. In 32 games with the Cubs earlier this season, he batted .211 with one homer, eight RBIs and two steals.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Wada had been out since June 23 with left deltoid inflammation and was on a rehab assignment with Iowa. He went 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA in three starts for Chicago this year.

3B Kris Bryant was in the lineup Monday night, a day after leaving a win at Milwaukee when he began feeling woozy after his head struck Brewers SS Jean Segura’s leg while sliding into the second base. Bryant passed all the necessary concussion tests before being cleared to play. He said he is considering abandoning headfirst slides.

Rookie C Kyle Schwarber was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day as the Cubs again faced a left-handed starter.

C Miguel Montero is expected to be activated from the disabled list sometime during the four-game series against San Francisco that begins Thursday. Montero has been out since July 12 with a sprained left thumb. Montero is 1-for-7 in his first two games of a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee.

LHP Clayton Richard was designated for assignment. Richard was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four games for the Cubs, including three starts. His spot in the rotation will be taken by RHP Dan Haren, who was acquired in a trade Friday from the Miami Marlins. Haren will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.