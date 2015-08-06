RHP Jake Arrieta (12-6) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball Tuesday night as the Cubs beat the Pirates 5-0 at Pittsburgh. Arrieta (12-6) allowed just two singles while striking out five and walking three. In his last nine starts, Arrieta is 6-1 with a 1.38 ERA. He improved to 5-1 in his career against the Pirates. “He’s an interesting pitcher,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I will say it again, he’s not there yet. He’s still learning how to utilize all his weapons. Once he does that, he’s going to be able to be more efficient with his pitchers and go deeper into games. There’s another level of Arrieta.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. Wada had been out since June 23 with left deltoid inflammation and was on a rehab assignment with Iowa. He has gone 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA in seven starts for the Cubs this season.

C Kyle Schwarber was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day as the Cubs again faced a left-handed starter. The left-handed hitting rookie is batting .386 in 57 at-bats against right-handed pitchers but .133 in 15 at-bats against lefties.

RHP Rafael Soriano, who has an inflamed right shoulder, went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday.

RHP Dan Haren (7-7, 3.42 ERA) will make his Cubs’ debut Wednesday night when he start at Pittsburgh. Haren was acquired from the Miami Marlins last Friday in a trade. Haren has held right-handed batters to a .209 average this season but left-handers are hitting .276 against him.

LHP Jon Lester will be brought back on short rest following a rain-abbreviated outing to start Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Lester threw just 31 pitches during a 1 2/3-inning stint Monday night against the Pirates at Pittsburgh in a game that was eventually postponed because of rain in the middle of the fourth inning.

C Taylor Teagarden, designated for assignment Sunday, was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Teagarden, 31, was batting .200 (3-for-15) with two RBIs in eight games for the Cubs this season. He is a .294 hitter with four homers and 19 RBIs in 43 games with Iowa.

CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-5 but drew a walk to reach base for the 18th straight game. Fowler has drawn 18 walks during that stretch while going 21-for-68 (.309).

LHP Clayton Richard, who was designated for assignment Monday, re-signed with the Cubs on Wednesday to take the place of injured RHP Rafael Soriano on the roster. Richard is 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four games for the Cubs, including three starts.