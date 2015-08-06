1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 with his 21st home run of the season and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is 13-for-27 (.481) with five homers during the streak.

RHP Rafael Soriano was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 4, with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Joe Maddon said the issue is not serious and the move was made to ensure Soriano will be healthy for the stretch run. Signed as a free agent June 9, Soriano is 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six games. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

RHP Dan Haren did not receive a decision in his Cubs debut Wednesday night as Chicago lost 7-5 at Pittsburgh. Haren allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings while striking out three and walking two. He was acquired from the Marlins in a trade last Friday. Home runs continued to plague Haren as he gave up two more -- solo shots to Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco in the first inning and CF Andrew McCutchen in the third that put the Pirates ahead 3-0 -- after allowing 21 in his 21 starts with the Marlins. He is winless in his past four starts.

RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.13 ERA) faces San Francisco on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series. Hammel is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA in his past six starts and 0-3 with a 3.07 ERA against the Giants in 10 career games, including nine starts.

CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-4 but drew a walk to extend his streak of getting on base to 19 games in a row. Fowler went 0-for-9 in the rain-shortened two-game series but has drawn 19 walks in those 19 games.

LHP Clayton Richard was signed as a free agent, two days after being designated for assignment, and he will pitch in relief while RHP Rafael Soriano is sidelined. Richard opted for free agency after being designated but was hopeful of returning to the Cubs. He was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four games with the Cubs, including three starts.