RHP Jake Arrieta remains the Cubs winningest pitcher (12-6) heading into his next start in Sunday’s series finale. He leads the team with 18 quality starts, second most in the National League.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-2 and hit by a pitch for a major league league-leading 22nd time this season. He’s now collected hits in seven of his last eight games, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. Rizzo’s 36 multi-hit efforts are tied with Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt for second most in the National League. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto leads with 38.

RF Jorge Soler put the Cubs on the board with a two-out, two-run single in the opening inning. He went 2-for-4 on the night with two RBIs in his first multi-hit game since May 29 vs. Kansas City. Soler has hits in six straight games.

C Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-3, walked, scored twice and had three RBIs thanks to a three-run homer in the second inning. It was his first career blast at Wrigley Field. He’s now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four while driving in six runs.

LHP Jon Lester (6-8, 3.26 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season and 14th at home on Friday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings on Monday night at Pittsburgh but was removed after a lengthy rain delay. The game was postponed after four innings and the stats do not count. In his last official outing on July 29 when he struck out 14 batters in eight innings in the Cubs’ 3-2 victory over the Rockies. It was the most strikeouts by a Cubs left-hander since at least 1914 and the most by any Chicago pitcher since Mark Prior fanned 16 on Sept. 30, 2004 against Cincinnati.

RHP Jason Hammel was dealt a no-decision after allowing two runs on three hits while walking a pair and striking out four a 4-plus innings of work. He was pulled after walking the first two batters in the eighth. The Cubs right-hander said he understood the rationale of manager Joe Maddon who didn’t want a 5-2 lead to slip away. “I felt like I had earned the right to get out of that situation,” said Hammel, who worked four-plus innings and had no decision. “As a competitor I want to be out there and clean up my own mess. But I was able to talk with Joe, turn the page and the bottom line is we won the ballgame.”

CF Dexter Fowler had reached base in a career-high 20-consecutive games after walking on Thursday. That topped an 18-game run he had last season with the Astros. Fowler came into Thursday with an .425 on-base percentage and a .397 slugging mark since the All-Star break. The last Cub to hit in 20 straight games with Alfonso Soriano between May 25-June 12, 2012.