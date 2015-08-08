SS Starlin Castro was indefinitely benched on Friday in favor of rookie Addison Russell, who moved over from second.

OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday with the activation of C Miguel Montero. Szczur, 26, was batting .217 with four doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in 35 games with the Cubs. He was hitting .295 with seven homers and 26 RBIs at Iowa.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-5, 3.67 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season and 10th at home on Saturday. His last time out he allowed one run on four hits in 7 innings of work in a 4-2 Cubs win at Milwaukee. It was his first victory since July 5 at Miami. Saturday’s start will be the first of his career against the Giants. He’s 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA in eight career starts against NL West foes.

LF Kyle Schwarber was 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. He gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead in the fifth with a two-run single. Schwarber extended his hitting streak to five games and has a recorded an extra-base hit in each game during the run. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Jon Lester (7-8) had less control and only two strikeouts on Friday but it was more than enough to close down the San Francisco Giants in Friday’s 7-3 Cubs victory. “I didn’t really have an off speed pitch today, just didn’t have a good feel for my curveball,” said Lester, who had 14 strikeouts in his last full outing on July 29. “(But) I was able to locate the heater effectively enough to get though seven.” Lester allowed two runs on six hits in a strong seven-inning outing.

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs and an RBI to snap an 0-for-15 skid. The Cubs are 18-8 when he has two or more hits in a game and 36-17 when he scores a run. He tied a season high with three hits.

C Miguel Montero was activated from the 15-day disabled list (left thumb sprain) on Friday. He had been on the disabled list since July 11 and had most recently batted .188 (3-for-16) in a four-game rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee, including a grand slam on Thursday against Birmingham.

2B Chris Coghlan made his season debut at second base on Friday. The versatile Cubs veteran has also played a game at third, another in right field and 78 in left. He’s also batted in each of the top seven spots in the order with sixth and seventh most common with 22 starts apiece. “Coghlan had a nice day at second base, made his plays cleanly and swung the bat really well with two hits,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.