RHP Jake Arrieta (12-6 2.50 ERA) is scheduled to make his 23rd start of the season and 11th at home Sunday. In his last appearance, Aug. 4 at Pittsburgh, he allowed just two hits and no runs in seven innings as the Cubs blanked the Pirates. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two starts against the Giants, both on the road.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, marking his sixth trip to Chicago this season. He’s batting .217 (13-for-60) with four doubles, one homer and eight RBIs in 35 games with the Cubs this season. Szczur was batting .295 at Iowa.

SS Addison Russell went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and extended his Wrigley Field hitting streak to seven games while tying a career high in hits and doubles.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5) picked up the win in his first start against the Giants. He worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five. “I went out after we scored runs today twice and gave up a couple, which you don’t like doing,” he said. “But the confidence in that lineup is high right now. We knew we were going to score some runs and turn it around.”

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. He gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the third inning with a two-run blast to left. Twelve of his 15 home runs have come at Wrigley Field. Bryant leads all rookies with 64 RBIs.

C David Ross was placed on the bereavement list after his grandmother died. He could miss three to seven days. Ross, 38, is batting .189 with seven doubles, one home run and seven RBIs in 51 games this season.