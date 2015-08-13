1B Anthony Rizzo made the catch of the game in the stands in the sixth inning in a chase to grab Ryan Braun’s foul pop. Rizzo jumped on top of the covered rolled tarp, stepped atop a concrete and brick barrier and stretched over fans to make the catch. He quickly fired the ball back into play as he landed on his feet among the seats. Umpires originally ruled the ball was out of play, but the call was reversed after a review for the inning’s second out. “It was probably one of the best plays I’ve seen in baseball,” Cubs starter Jason Hammel said.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-3 with an RBI and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with his two-out RBI single to center in the fifth inning. He’s hitting .353 with hits in nine of his last 10 games at Wrigley Field. Nineteen of Russell’s 31 RBIs on the season have come with two outs in an inning.

LHP Jon Lester (7-8, 3.22 ERA) made his 23rd start of the season and 15th at home. He’s gone 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his last four starts and has struck out 30 batters while walking just four. Lester makes his fourth all-time start against Milwaukee and second this season. He has a 1-2 career record with a 2.01 ERA and earned the win against the Brewers on May 1 at Wrigley Field with a seven-inning outing.

RHP Jason Hammel worked 5 1/3 innings before departing with a 2-1 lead but ended with no decision. He threw 65 pitches and allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked just one. Hammel recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career when he fanned Shane Peterson in the sixth inning.

C Miguel Montero went 1-for-3 with a home run and shrugged off mishandling a wild pitch that allowed Milwaukee to tie the game in the ninth. He stepped to the plate in the 10th and clubbed a game-winning, walk-off home run for a 3-2 victory. “You’ve got to move on, it’s already over and I was just coming up to hit and get a good pitch to hit and lucky enough, I did,” said Montero, who clubbed his 11th homer of the season and second walk-off of his career.