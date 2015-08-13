INF Starlin Castro was on the bench to start for the fourth straight game while rookie SS Addison Russell played in his place. But Castro came in late in the game and made a spectacular catch in foul territory for the second out of the ninth inning. When he does start again it could be in a different position (second base). He worked out at second prior to Tuesday’s game with the Brewers. Castro is batting .236, more than 40 points below his career average.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, walked and also reached after being hit by a pitch. He’s now batting .419 in nine August games after posting a .250 mark in July. It was his 37th multi-hit game and also marked the 23rd time he’s been hit by a pitch -- tops in the big leagues.

INF Tommy La Stella was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. La Stella, 26, has been on the disabled since April 14 with a right oblique strain first suffered on April 10 and re-aggravated in May. He saw action in two games with the Cubs prior to his initial injury, going 1-for-6 (.167). He was acquired from Atlanta last November for RHP Arodys Vizcaino.

RHP Dan Haren (8-7) made his second Cubs start and Wrigley Field debut on Tuesday, working 5 1/3 innings and while allowing three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out six. He also reunited with former Diamondbacks teammate and catcher Miguel Montero. “It was definitely a sense of comfort for me having him back there,” said Haren, acquired by Chicago on July 31 from Miami and making his second start. “He called a great game and the few mistakes I made were to (Brewers first baseman Adam) Lind.”

RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.17 ERA) make this 22nd start of the season and 11th at home on Wednesday. He had no decision in his last outing, a 5-4 Cubs victory over the Giants. He gave up a two-run homer in the fourth inning and departed with no outs in the fifth after walking two batters. Hammel is 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA in nine career starts against the Brewers and is 2-0 so far this season.

C David Ross was activated off the bereavement list and he was available for Tuesday’s game with the Brewers. He had missed three games following a death in his family. Ross is batting .189 with seven doubles, one home run and seven RBI in 51 games with the Cubs this season. Chicago has a 20-11 record in his starts behind the plate.