1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a home run -- his 2nd -- and has going 20-for-48 (.417) with four doubles, six homers, 15 RBIs and a .491 on-base percentage in his last 14 games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.73 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season and 13th on the road as the Cubs travel to Chicago’s South Side to open a three-game interrelate series with the White Sox. Last time out, Hendricks allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight win in an 8-6 Cubs triumph. He has no decisions against the White Sox as he makes his second career start against them. Hendricks is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his last eight starts.

LF Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two homers, two runs, a walk and four RBIs as he snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a home run in the fifth inning. He now has three homers at Wrigley Field. He tied a career-high with four RBIs, also achieved on July 21 at Cincinnati.

LHP Jon Lester (8-8) worked six innings for his third victory in his last four starts. He allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks and struck out 10. It was Lester’s fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the year and 24th of his career. “Jonny was outstanding again, he had to battle through some moments but he was really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Lester is the first left-hander in Cubs history with four straight double-digit strikeout games in a season.

CF Dexter Fowler reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs, two walks and a pair of RBIs. He hit his second home run of the homestead, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Fowler also had his first multi-RBI game since June 21 at Minnesota.