RHP Jake Arrieta (13-6, 2.38) will start for the Cubs on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field in the second game of the crosstown rivalry series against the Chicago White Sox. Despite strong numbers this season, Cubs manager Joe Maddon maintains that Arrieta can become even better once he learns how to better use his array of pitches. ”He’s got so many weapons, and then it’s up to him to understand who he is pitching against, and among these weapons, what works best against this guy,“ Maddon said. ”And don’t pull the wrong one out. Don’t pull out one of the things you do that matches up poorly for this particular guy, because you have so many different ways to go.

2B Starlin Castro got the start at 2B Friday for the Cubs in the series-opener at the crosstown rival White Sox. Castro hadn’t started since Aug. 6, a span of six games, since losing his starting SS spot to rookie SS Addison Russell. Manager Joe Maddon said he plans to use the DH spot that’s provided by playing in an American League stadium to get Castro back into the lineup. Should Castro get hot, he could be in line for more regular playing time after this series. Castro is hitting .242 after going 3-for-4 in the Cubs’ 6-5 win Friday. It was his first three-hit game since July 27.

RF Jorge Soler didn’t start for the Cubs on Friday at the White Sox, but manager Joe Maddon said it was just a normal day off to let him get some rest. Soler, who had a career-long hitting streak end at 10 games this week, is hitting .351 with 16 RBIs since July 12 while hitting with runners in scoring position.

RHP Kyle Hendricks struggled with command and lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings Friday for the Cubs in a 6-5 win to start a series at the crosstown rival White Sox. Hendricks, who set a season high with three walks, allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks, and allowed a home run by CF Adam Eaton. Hendricks took a no-decision, but his ERA climbed from 3.73 to 3.97 in the outing. “Kyle couldn’t get it going,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Nothing was working. You could see it early on, when the command was off as badly as it was.”

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings with Chicago this season.

RHP Rafael Soriano is getting close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, according to Cubs manager Joe Maddon. The manager said Soriano, who went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation, is feeling good and could throw in some simulated game situations soon. ”He’s progressing really well,“ Maddon said Friday, prior to the Cubs’ 6-5 win at the White Sox. ”They’ve done some good work and I can just tell when I talk to the guy. He smiles easily now, where in the beginning there, he was, ‘I‘m fine, I‘m fine,’ but I didn’t really believe him, because he was just trying to be a tough guy fighting through it.

RHP Neil Ramirez doesn’t appear to be making much progress in his recovery from left abdominal soreness that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 29. Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday at U.S. Cellular Field that he hadn’t heard any updates about Ramirez of late. Ramirez has appeared in 13 games for the Cubs this season and has a 3.12 ERA in 8 2/3 innings of relief.

OF Chris Coghlan started in left field for the Cubs on Friday at the Chicago White Sox and smacked two home runs in the Cubs’ 6-5 win. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and was back in the third slot of the batting order. The Cubs improved to 12-0 when he hits third, which the White Sox found out the hard way. Coghlan’s first homer, a three-run shot in the third, went an estimated 416 feet. His second homer went 402 feet for his second multi-homer game this season. Both came off former Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija.