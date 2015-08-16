RHP Jake Arrieta picked up his third straight win in the Cubs’ 6-3 victory on Saturday at the Chicago White Sox. Arrieta allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings and struck out five. He didn’t have his sharpest stuff but was still tough for White Sox hitters to figure out. His career-high scoreless innings streak of 18 2/3 ended, but he still came out on top. “He wasn’t as sharp as he was at their ballpark (earlier this season),” said White Sox CF Adam Eaton, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. “He’s extremely good. He’s in an upper tier that I haven’t seen very much at this level, to be honest with you.”

2B Starlin Castro started at 2B for the second straight game in the Cubs’ 6-3 win Saturday at the White Sox. Castro went 0-for-4. Manager Joe Maddon would like to see Castro go after more ground balls aggressively at his new position, much like he was asked to do at SS. “He’s holding his own,” Maddon said. “I thought he made a great play (Friday) on the throw from (SS Addison Russell), and of course he bobbled the one that he probably should’ve made more cleanly. I just want to see him come get the ball. He knows that. When he comes and gets the ball, that never happens.”

RF Jorge Soler got back into the starting lineup for the Cubs on Saturday at the Chicago White Sox but handled the DH role rather than playing in the outfield. Soler said there is some tightness in a calf, so manager Joe Maddon opted to use the DH spot to give Soler a second straight game off his feet. Maddon hopes the extra rest helps Soler heal enough to play right on Sunday in the series finale. Soler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .395 during that span.

RHP Kyle Hendricks told reporters on Saturday that he was poring over video from his last start to see if there might’ve been a mechanical flaw that led to a poor outing. Hendricks allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings for a no-decision on Friday at the rival Chicago White Sox. “I don’t think he’s like, way off,” manager Joe Maddon said. “A lot of times when major-league players talk about mechanical issues, it’s normally something very small. It’s probably something he’s feeling more than anything. He’ll get it back. I have a lot of faith in the guy.”

3B Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single off White Sox LHP Jose Quintana in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ 6-3 win on Saturday. Bryant, who went 2-for-4, has three hitting streaks of 10-plus games this season. Before the start of this one, Bryant hit just .118 (8-for-68) during a 19-game span. He is hitting. 350 during his current streak.

RHP Dan Haren (8-7, 3.55 ERA) will pitch for the Cubs on Sunday in the finale of a series at the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox. It will be Haren’s ninth career start against the White Sox, whom he is 3-2 against with a 4.05 ERA. Right-handed hitters are batting just .214 against Haren this season and lefties are at .277.

LF/2B Chris Coghlan didn’t start for the Cubs on Saturday at the White Sox, a day after clubbing two home runs and driving in four runs during a 6-5 win. It was in line with something manager Joe Maddon has done all season. The White Sox started LHP Jose Quintana, and Coghlan hasn’t started against left-handers most of the year. He has just three hits in 30 at-bats against lefties (.100) thus far.