3B Kris Bryant had his first two-day break since joining the Cubs in April. Cubs manager Joe Maddon kept him on the bench for Sunday’s series finale with the White Sox and the Cubs had Monday off. “I thought this worked out really well, the fact that you get him off his feet,” Maddon said. “He really grinds it out, this guy plays hard every day, he’s engaged every moment. So I thought it was good to get him off his feet. I’d like to believe he’ll be revitalized.”

LF Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and three runs scored. It was the eighth game this season he’s scored at least two runs and had two RBIs. He’s collected an RBI in each of his last four starts.

LHP Jon Lester (8-8, 3.21 ERA) seeks to go 5-0 in his last six starts with the appearances in Wednesday’s series finale. Lester is making his 24th start of the season and his 16 home starts are most among any Cub pitcher. Lester has a 2.04 ERA with 40 strikeouts in his last five. It will be his 11th career start against Detroit. He’s 2-5 all-time against the Tigers.

RHP Jason Hammel had no-decision in his season-low three-inning start. He gave up nine hits, the most since June 11, 2014 at Pittsburgh and a season-high three-home runs. “His stuff is really good, when you talk about velocity you saw some really good breaking balls primarily to the left-handers,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s healthy, so for me it’s almost like he’s trying way too hard and he’s trying to overthrow a little bit to compensate.”

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs. He’s had four multi-hit games in his last five contests. Fowler also extended his hitting streak to six games with a first-inning single. He’s also drawn 29 walks in his last 29 games.

2B Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. He now 4-for-8 with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs over his last two starts.