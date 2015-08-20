RHP Jake Arrieta (14-6, 2.39 ERA) makes his team-leading 25th start of the season and 12th at home on Thursday as the Cubs open a four-game series with the Braves. In his last appearance on Aug. 15 at the White Sox, he allowed just five hits and three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings of work as the Cubs claimed a 6-3 victory. He’s thrown 11 straight quality starts and is 8-1 with a 1.35 ERA in that span.

3B Kris Bryant was a career-high 4-for-4 and belted his 17th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the third. Fourteen home runs have come away from Wrigley Field. He’s batting .345 in 16 August games while leading all major league rookies with 68 RBIs. Bryant batted .366 during a 12-game hitting streak that concluded last Sunday. It was his third hitting streak of at least 12 games during his first major league season. Bryant is the first Cubs player with three hitting streaks of at least 12 games since Ron Santo in 1966 and first Cubs rookie since at least 1921.

INF Tommy La Stella continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa, going 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter. The Cubs activated La Stella from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 11 and optioned him to Iowa after he spent nearly the entire season sidelined with rib cage inflammation. La Stella made only two appearances for the Cubs this season.

LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and an RBI. He’s the first Cubs player since Bob Speake in 1955 to hit 10 home runs in the first 36 games of his career.

LHP Jon Lester (8-9) suffered the loss after giving up a season-high seven runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He allowed three home runs for the first time since July 11, 2013 at Tampa Bay. It was his shortest outing since working two innings on April 17, 2012 against Texas.

CF Dexter Fowler had a .446 on-base percentage since the All-Star break through Tuesday, the second best percentage in the National League in that span. His 29 walks in that span were second in the majors.

CF Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs. He tied his single season high in home runs (13) with a solo blast in the third and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He also tied a season high with three hits, last done on Aug. 7 against the Giants.