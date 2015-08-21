RHP Jake Arrieta wasn’t concerned about wins or stats Thursday; he was out to stop a streak. He tossed six shutout innings as the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game losing skid. “I don’t really put much into it at all,” said Arrieta, who improved to 15-6 on the season. “The only thing that matters is getting back on track as a team.” Arrieta won his fourth straight and had his third scoreless outing in his last four starts. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one while throwing 107 pitches, 75 for strikes.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 and a walk but his big blow was a three-run third inning homer that opened a 4-0 lead on the Braves. The homer was his 24th of the season. He’s now batting .317 with nine extra-base hits in 17 games this month.

SS Addison Russell gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead with his eight homer of the year, a solo shot in the fourth. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games at Wrigley Field and has batted .333 in that span. Russell had his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.97 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and 11th at home on Friday. In his last outing on Aug. 14 at the White Sox he allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings and had no-decison in the Cubs’ 6-5 come-from-behind victory. Hendricks is 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA in his last nine starts. The Cubs have won his last four starts.

LF Kyle Schwarber’s 10th homer of the season on Wednesday came in his 36th career game and 118th career at-bat. Schwarber is tied for seventh among NL rookies despite playing in far fewer games. He leads the NL with 27 runs scored since the All-Star break.

CF Dexter Fowler (2-for-4) had his third straight multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third inning single. He now has a .316 average in the second half after hitting .232 in the first half. The Cubs are 41-19 when Fowler scores a run.

2B Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with two runs, a triple and two RBIs. He’s going 7-for-15 with seven runs scored and nine RBIs in his last five games. Coghlan has triples in consecutive games for the third time in his career.