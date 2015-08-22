1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored Friday. He scored a run in each of the Cubs last five victories. He did not score during the three recent Cubs defeats.

RHP Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits but just one extra-base hit in a no-decision, five inning outing. It was his seventh start of the season with at least seven strikeouts. The Cubs are 5-0 in his last five starts.

RHP Dan Haren (8-8, 3.63 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cubs in Saturday’s third game of the series. He was acquired by Chicago on July 31 from Miami for two minor leaguers. In his last start on Aug. 16, he suffered the loss against the Cubs after allowing three solo home runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-1 Cubs win. He made 21 starts with Miami, going 7-7 with a 3.42 ERA.

C Miguel Montero was 2-for-4 and has doubled in each of his last three starts. On Friday, his sixth inning two-base hit provided the Cubs go-ahead run. He’s reached base in four straight games, including two multi-hit efforts.

2B Chris Coghlan was 1-for-3 with a homer and is batting .444 with four homers, eight runs scored and 10 RBIs in his last six games. He’s driven in a run in four consecutive games for just the second time in his career.

RHP Jason Motte improved to 8-1 with the victory after working one inning. It’s the most victories by a Cubs reliever since Jeff Samardzija also won eight contests in 2011. The last Cubs reliever with more than eight wins was Lee Smith with nine in 1986.