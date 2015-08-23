FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
August 23, 2015

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

1B Anthony Rizzo is one of three major leaguers with at least 55 walks and 55 extra-base hits this season. He has 60 walks and 57 extra-base hits. The others are the Nationals’ Bryce Harper and the Angels’ Mike Trout. Rizzo hit his 25th home run Saturday against the Braves.

RF Jorge Soler went deep Saturday against Atlanta for his first home run at Wrigley Field since May 29 against the Royals. He is hitting .304 in his last 25 games.

3B Kris Bryant’s 17 home runs are the second most among rookies behind the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson, who has 23. Bryant has the most for a Cubs rookie since Tyler Colvin hit 20 in 2010.

CF Dexter Fowler tripled Saturday against the Braves to give him a team-leading seven three-base hits, the most for a Cubs player in the last three seasons. He also had his seventh three-hit game of the season.

