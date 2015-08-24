3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs and set a career high with four runs scored. It was Bryant’s third multi-home run game of the season and the Cubs’ 11th. His last 11 home runs have all come at Wrigley Field dating back to June 22 against the Dodgers. He’s the first Cub with 11 straight Wrigley Field homers since Sammy Sosa did it between April 17-June 20, 1993 (12 straight).

LHP Jon Lester (8-9, 3.58 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and major-league-leading 17th at home as the Cubs meet the Indians Monday in a makeup game rescheduled after a June 15 rainout. Lester took the loss in his last outing, allowing a season-high seven runs and three home runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-5) broke a run of three straight no-decision outings with his first win since July 31 as he worked 6 1/3 innings in his longest outing since pitching seven innings vs. Miami on July 3. “Long time coming I guess,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to pitch with a lot of run support and it allows me to be more aggressive. It was the first time I felt like me in a while.” Hammel gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight while throwing 105 pitches, 70 for strikes.

C David Ross pinch hit in the eighth, marking the 800th appearance of his career. He struck out swinging to end the inning. Ross is batting .186 through 56 games.

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 and led off the Cubs’ first with his career-high 14th home run of the season. He’s batting .462 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 runs scored in his last 10 games. The home run, which led off the game for the Cubs, was his fourth of leadoff shot of the season and 13th of his career.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He’s now homered in consecutive games for the second time in his career. Montero is batting .421 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in his last six games.