RHP Jake Arrieta (15-6, 2.30 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season and 14th on the road on Tuesday as the Cubs open a West Coast swing with the first of three as San Francisco. The National League’s winningest pitcher earned his latest victory on Aug. 20 against Atlanta, working six scoreless innings in a 7-1 Cubs win. He’s had 12 straight quality starts and posted a 9-1 record and 1.26 ERA in that span with 81 strikeouts and 21 walks.

SS Starlin Castro moved back to shortstop as part of a Cubs lineup shuffle on Monday that included the return of 2B Tommy La Stella. Castro had played a series of recent games at second, swapping positions with Addison Russell. Castro was 1-for-3 at the plate.

OF Jorge Soler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a left oblique strain. Soler was batting .265 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 90 games with the Cubs this season. It is his second stint on the disabled list this season. He was sidelined from June 3-July 5 with a sprained left ankle.

3B Kris Bryant slugged a walk-off home run with two out in the ninth -- his second of the season -- to lift the Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Indians. “I knew I was going to get an at-bat there and I made the most of it,” said Bryant, who collected his 20th home run of the season. “I saw it really good out of the hand (of Indians reliever Zach McAllister) and got it up in the wind.”

LHP Zac Rosscup was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He joined the Cubs for the second time this season as going 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 26 relief appearances before being placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 17 with left shoulder inflammation. He was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Iowa on Aug. 14.

INF Tommy La Stella played his first game for the Cubs since early April after he was called up from Triple-A Iowa and inserted in the lineup for Monday’s makeup game with the Cleveland Indians. A member of the Cubs’ Opening Day roster, he was placed on the disabled list on April 14 with a right oblique strain and missed all but two games of the regular season until Monday. La Stella most recently hit .333 with a homer and six RBIs in a nine-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.

LHP Jon Lester missed a victory, coming within one out in the ninth of a 1-0 shutout victory over the Cleveland Indians. But was still pleased with the ultimate outcome. “You go all that way and need one more out and you give up a run, but we put ourselves in that situation,” Lester said. “But obviously (Kris Bryant’s walk-off homer) picking us up there was huge.” Lester worked 8 2/3 innings -- his longest outing as a Cub -- and allowed one run on six while, walked one and struck out six.

RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a right shoulder strain. Motte is 8-1 with nine holds, six saves and a 3.91 ERA in 57 relief appearances for the Cubs this season. He picked up his eighth win with one-inning of relief in last Friday’s 5-3 win over Atlanta and also worked an inning in Sunday’s 9-3 win over the Braves that completed a four-game sweep.