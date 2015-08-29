3B/OF Kris Bryant made his first career start in right field Thursday in the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants. The move was made to allow the Cubs to get an extra right-handed bat in the game against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Bryant was replacing left-handed-hitting RF Chris Coghlan, while switch-hitting INF Jonathan Herrera got the start at third. The only other position Bryant played previously besides third base was center field (once). He also served as the designated hitter once.

LHP Zac Rosscup was demoted to Triple-A Iowa after the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday. Rosscup faced two batters in the game and, technically, got them both out. One was an adventure. Giants LF Nori Aoki nearly hit an inside-the-park home run off Rosscup, but he was thrown out at home plate. Rosscup has gone 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in two stints with the Cubs this season. The move still leaves the Cubs with three lefty relievers.

RHP Fernando Rodney was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in exchange for cash. Rodney will join with RHP Pedro Strop to be late-innings right-handers who will attempt to bridge from Cubs starters to the closer, RHP Hector Rondon. Rodney was designated for assignment by the Mariners last Saturday after recording a 5-5 record and 5.68 ERA in 54 games. He has 16 saves and six blown saves this year.

CF Dexter Fowler did not play in the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday. As opposed to the night before, when Fowler was pressed into pinch-hitting duties in the ninth inning of a close game, the blowout loss afforded manager Joe Maddon the luxury of giving his leadoff hitter the whole game off. Fowler is bothered by hand and shin pain, but he is expected to start Friday in the series opener against the Dodgers. X-rays taken in San Francisco were negative.