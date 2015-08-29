1B Anthony Rizzo clubbed his team-leading 26th home run in the fourth inning off LHP Clayton Kershaw. Rizzo has driven in 15 runs in his last 17 games.

3B Kris Bryant had a rough night at the plate, striking out four times. Bryant fanned three times against LHP Clayton Kershaw and then struck out in the ninth inning against RHP Kenley Jansen.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched for the first time -- he worked a scoreless inning -- since the club obtained him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Rodney’s addition reunites him with manager Joe Maddon, who managed the closer when both were with the Tampa Rays. “I‘m eager to watch him play,” Maddon said. “I know that he had some struggles this year. We did some research on it, so we were able to drill him a little bit and try to figure out what the differences were. He had the most significant year for a relief pitcher ever when we had him in Tampa Bay. I really like him. We just get along really well.” Rodney finished the 2012 season with 48 saves with a 0.60 ERA in 76 games. He was 5-5 with a 5.68 ERA and 16 saves in 54 games with the Mariners this season. Rodney blew six saves. To make room for Rodney, the Cubs optioned LHP Zac Rosscup to Triple-A Iowa and designed RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. Hammel pitched well until the Dodgers scored three runs in the sixth en route to their 4-1 victory Friday night. Two wild pitches by Hammel in the inning contributed to his downfall. “Overthrown sliders in the dirt,” Hammel said. “Bad bounces. I wasn’t able to corral them. That one inning ended up costing us.”