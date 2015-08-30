1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 26th home run of the season, a 441-foot blast to center field, on Friday night off LHP Clayton Kershaw. However, Rizzo had a humbling 0-for-4 performance Saturday with two strikeouts.

SS Addison Russell was responsible for both of Chicago’s runs Saturday against the Dodgers. He hit a sacrifice fly to deep left in the second inning to score 3B Kris Bryant. Russell scored in the fifth on a balk by RHP Mat Latos. Russell, though, grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth when the Cubs loaded the bases.

RHP Justin Grimm worked a scoreless seventh inning to extend his streak to 15. Grimm gave up a hit and a walk in the inning.

LHP Jon Lester (8-10) gave up five runs and eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six-plus innings Saturday against the Dodgers. A four-run rally in the seventh inning sank Lester and the Cubs. “I don’t know if they changed their approach or what, but it seemed like they were more willing to take the ball the other way that last inning,” said Lester, who is 1-2 in his career against the Dodgers. “We did a bad job of recognizing that a little bit sooner. I usually don’t watch things when I‘m done pitching, but I went back and watched it. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and their approach was just a little bit different, and they hit a ball where our guys weren’t standing.”