RHP Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter of the season and became the major-league leader in wins Sunday night.

2B Starlin Castro continued his surge at the plate Sunday night. Castro went 3-for-5 with a double in the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and is now batting .305 (25-for-82) in his past 28 games. Before that surge, Castro was hitting .101 (7-for-69) during the previous 19 games. Castro also made to big plays to preserve RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter. In the first inning, Castro fielded a ground ball from Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley and threw him out from the outfield grass. In the seventh, Castro speared LF Carl Crawford’s line drive.

RHP Kyle Hendricks hopes to surpass the break-even point for the second time this season when he faces the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The right-hander, who went 7-2 as a rookie last year, had a winning record for the first time this season after an 8-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 8. Hendricks, who is in his first full major-league season, has not had a losing record as a professional since 2012, when he went 5-8 for Class A Myrtle Beach in the Carolina League.

3B Kris Bryant hit his 21st home run of the season Sunday night. Bryant sent a 1-0 slider from Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Alex Wood into the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer in the Cubs’ 2-0 win. Bryant now leads all major-league rookies with 79 RBIs.

CF Dexter Fowler continued his torrid hitting since the All-Star break. Fowler went 3-for-5 with a double in the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The center fielder is batting .309 (46-for-149) since the break and .256 for the season.

RHP Neil Ramirez began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday, throwing a scoreless inning. Ramirez has been on the disabled list since the end of July due to abdominal soreness.