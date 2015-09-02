RHP Jake Arrieta (17-6) was named National League player of the week less than 24 hours after tossing a no-hitter -- the first of his career -- in a 2-0 victory over the Dodgers. He walked just one, struck out 12 and fanned the side in the ninth inning to complete the gem. “It’s still kind of sinking in, and it might even take a little while to really, truly appreciate it,” he said Monday.

OF Quintin Berry had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa, and he joined the Cubs’ active roster. Berry, 30, has major league experience with the Tigers, Red Sox and Orioles. He signed with the Cubs on Aug. 29 and was sent to Iowa, where he went 2-for-14.

3B Mike Olt was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired CF Austin Jackson. He went 2-for-15 with a home run for the Cubs at the start of the season before he landed on the disabled list due to a fractured right wrist. He was activated in mid-July and optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .265/.333/.460 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 59 games.

INF Javier Baez was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as the Cubs expanded their roster. Baez, 22, had one stint with the Cubs earlier this year and hit nine home runs but struck out 95 times and batted just .169. He was hitting .329 at Iowa with 13 home runs in 70 games. “His time’s finally arrived to be up here,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m sure he’s going to handle it properly.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as the Cubs expanded their roster. Wada, 34, has a 5-5 record with a 3.40 ERA the past two seasons with the Cubs.

SS Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and home run. His 10th home run of the season came with two outs in the ninth off Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman. He extended his Wrigley Field hitting streak to nine games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks got a no-decision Monday after allowing three runs on five hits while walking a season-high tying three and striking out four in five innings. He owns a 6.98 ERA in his past four starts, and he is 1-1 in five career starts against the Reds.

3B Kris Bryant, who hit his 21st home run of the season Sunday, leads National League rookies with 80 RBIs. He is the fourth rookie in franchise history with 21 home runs, joining Billy Williams (25 in 1961), Walt Moryn (23 in 1956) and Geovany Soto (23 in 2008).

RHP Rafael Soriano was activated from the disabled list and designated for assignment by the Cubs. He had been sidelined since Aug. 4 due to right shoulder inflammation. Soriano went 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six games with Chicago.

RHP Dan Haren (8-9, 3.90 ERA) make this sixth start with the Cubs on Tuesday in the middle game of the series against Cincinnati. He is 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA in his first five outings with Chicago. Haren was acquired in a July 31 trade with Miami. His last time out at San Francisco on Aug. 27, he allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 9-1 Chicago loss.

C David Ross was activated from the family medical emergency list as the Cubs expanded their roster Tuesday. Ross had been out since Wednesday.

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run. His 15th home run of the season gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third inning. His 85 runs on the season are a single-season career best. Fowler recorded a double for a third consecutive game.

RHP Trevor Cahill had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa, and he joined the Cubs’ active roster. Cahill, 27, previously pitched for the A‘s, Diamondbacks and Braves. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 18 and was not scored upon in five outings for Iowa.