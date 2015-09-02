OF Quintin Berry had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa, and he joined the Cubs’ active roster. Berry, 30, has major league experience with the Tigers, Red Sox and Orioles. He signed with the Cubs on Aug. 29 and was sent to Iowa, where he went 2-for-14.

LHP James Russell was designated for assignment Tuesday. Russell went 0-2 with one save and a 5.29 ERA in 49 relief appearances with the Cubs this season.

INF Javier Baez was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as the Cubs expanded their roster. Baez, 22, had one stint with the Cubs earlier this year and hit nine home runs but struck out 95 times and batted just .169. He was hitting .329 at Iowa with 13 home runs in 70 games. “His time’s finally arrived to be up here,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m sure he’s going to handle it properly.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as the Cubs expanded their roster. Wada, 34, has a 5-5 record with a 3.40 ERA the past two seasons with the Cubs.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and collected his team-leading 81st and 82nd RBIs. A Cubs rookie has not led the team in RBIs since Ray Grimes drove in 79 in 1921. Bryant is batting .396 with 16 RBIs in his past 14 games.

LF Kyle Schwarber busted out of a slump in a big way, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs. The rookie slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the go-ahead runs as the Cubs rallied to the 5-4 victory over the Reds. “It was a pretty big one for me,” said Schwarber, who was batting .121 over his previous 11 games entering Tuesday.

RHP Rafael Soriano was activated from the disabled list and designated for assignment by the Cubs. He had been sidelined since Aug. 4 due to right shoulder inflammation. Soriano went 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six games with Chicago.

RHP Dan Haren started and worked five innings but had no decision Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed just four hits and two runs, his lowest in six starts since joining the Cubs. Haren permitted a home run for a ninth consecutive game, tying the second-longest streak of his career.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-6, 3.42 ERA) starts at home Wednesday as the Cubs and Reds close a three-game series. Last time out on Friday, Hammel took the loss after allowing three runs over five innings in a 4-1 defeat against the Dodgers. He is 0-1 all-time against the Reds and has no decisions in two outings this year.

C David Ross was activated from the family medical emergency list as the Cubs expanded their roster Tuesday. Ross had been out since Wednesday.

RHP Trevor Cahill had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa, and he joined the Cubs’ active roster. Cahill, 27, previously pitched for the A‘s, Diamondbacks and Braves. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 18 and was not scored upon in five outings for Iowa.

RHP Brian Schlitter, designated for assignment by the Cubs last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. Schlitter was 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Chicago earlier this season. He went 2-2 with 22 saves and a 1.09 ERA in 41 appearances for Iowa.