#US MLB
September 6, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta threw eight scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Saturday to improve to 18-6 with the most victories in the majors. He has more strikeouts (197) than hits (132) and walks (44) combined. He is the first Cubs pitcher to win seven straight starts since Mark Prior in 2003.

C Kyle Schwarber (strained ribcage) will “probably not” face the St. Louis Cardinals in the teams’ series that begins Monday, Maddon said. Schwarber was injured during a check swing in batting practice on Wednesday. He is expected to miss about five days.

C David Ross was in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks to catch RHP Jake Arrieta, even though C Miguel Montero caught Arrieta’s no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Manager Joe Maddon said the decision was made based on matchups with the Cubs facing Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray. Maddon also thought Ross played well Friday against the Diamondbacks. He had a double and an RBI.

CF Dexter Fowler hit his 16th home run on a solo shot Saturday, extending his career-high total. He has seven home runs in 45 games since the All-Star break after hitting eight in 85 games in the first half.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

