RHP Jake Arrieta is well past his career high for innings pitched in professional baseball, but hasn’t shown signs of slowing up yet. Still, manager Joe Maddon said he’s monitoring Arrieta’s workload and has tried to spare the ace a few innings whenever possible. Arrieta has thrown 191 innings, which is more than his previous high in a major league season (156 2/3 last year) and also more than 173 1/3 combined innings he threw in 2010 between Triple-A Norfolk and the Baltimore Orioles. “I’ve been trying to keep an eye on Jake,” Maddon said Sunday. “I’ve taken him out of some games earlier than he would’ve liked to have been taken out, and then I explained to him we’re just trying to build it up for later in the year.”

INF Javier Baez got the start at second base for the Cubs on Sunday primarily because of his defensive skills, according to Joe Maddon. The Cubs’ manager figured there would be a lot of ground balls off Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks and wanted Baez, who played mostly shortstop in the minors, in the field. Baez went 1-for-4, made a leaping snare of a line drive and committed an error in Chicago’s 6-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “There’s no hiding it, this kid’s a good defender,” Maddon said. “And I think for (Hendricks) to be really effective, we need to be in the right spots and catch the ball.”

2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) flew to Phoenix on Sunday, and he will be activated Monday when the Giants begin a series at Arizona.

RHP Kyle Hendricks needed just 75 pitches to get through five innings for the Cubs on Sunday, allowing just one run. Hendricks took a no-decision in the 10th start this season he’s allowed one-or-fewer runs. His pitch count was the lowest he’s posted in a start since throwing 71 on June 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3B Kris Bryant continued his ascent up the all-time stats chart for Cubs rookies Sunday in Chicago’s 6-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Bryant, who went 1-for-3 with a home run, moved into a tie for second in franchise history for RBIs by a rookie with a monster solo homer to lead off the Cubs’ fifth. Bryant has 86 RBIs and needs just one more to pass Cubs legend Billy Williams and Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto for most by a rookie in team history. Bryant’s 23 home runs are second in franchise history, two shy of Williams’ 25 for the most in that category. “It’s pretty cool to be mentioned in the same sentence as those guys,” Bryant said. “It’s not a goal of mine at all, but it’s a huge honor.”

C/OF Kyle Schwarber had a lot of therapeutic work done on his strained rib cage Saturday, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon didn’t have an update about the rookie slugger’s status Sunday, prior to the Cubs’ 6-4 win at Wrigley Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Maddon didn’t rule out the possibility Schwarber might be able to play Monday at the St. Louis Cardinals, but said he’s preparing for that game as if Schwarber will be unavailable.

RHP Dan Haren (8-9, 3.89) will start for the Cubs on Monday in a series-opener at the rival St. Louis Cardinals. Haren is 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA in six starts since joining the Cubs in a trade July 31 with the Miami Marlins. Dating back to 2007, Haren is 4-3 with a 4.27 ERA against St. Louis. Haren has held right-handed hitters to a .223 average, but lefties are hitting .278 off him.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-3 and hit a grand slam to lead the Cubs to a 6-4 victory against his former team, the Arizona Diamondback, on Sunday at Wrigley Field. Montero, a left-handed hitter, was left in the game to hit against LHP Matt Reynolds in the sixth. He came through with an opposite-field homer to clear the bases. “I’d heard (Starlin Castro) was going to pinch-hit for me,” Montero said. “I just looked up to see if they were going to pinch hit and then they told me, ‘No, no, go hit.’ Got lucky, I guess, right?”