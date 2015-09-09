RHP Yoervis Medina was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, a move that further beefs up the Chicago bullpen. Medina is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 appearances and 21 innings this year between the Cubs and Seattle, who traded him for C Welington Castillo on May 19. Medina went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 32 Triple-A outings this year, whiffing 39 hitters in 40 innings and earning two saves.

C Kyle Schwarber (right rib cage strain) didn’t start for the sixth consecutive game, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. He might be able to play in the series finale Wednesday. Schwarber, who is hitting .270 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 163 at-bats, hasn’t played since a 5-4 win Sept. 1 against Cincinnati. If he starts Wednesday, it would be in the outfield, as C David Ross will handle Lester.

RHP Jon Lester gets the ball Wednesday when the Cubs and Cardinals conclude their three-game series in Busch Stadium. Lester is coming off a 14-5 win Friday over Arizona, pitching just five innings as manager Joe Maddon got him out with a 12-2 lead to conserve him for tougher outings. Lester will face St. Louis for the fourth time this year; he went 1-2 with a 1.96 ERA in the first three, although the Cardinals have run successfully on him.

RHP Jason Hammel pitched six shutout innings at St. Louis on Tuesday before losing his command in the seventh, but still picked up his eighth win. Hammel allowed four hits and three runs, walking four and whiffing six. It was a far cry from his first two starts against St. Louis that saw him only last five innings total due to ineffectiveness (and a long rain delay) in the first outing and an injury in the second.

RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and he could give Chicago additional bullpen help down the stretch. Ramirez is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in a truncated season for the Cubs, as he spent lengthy amounts of time on the DL with injuries that cost him more than 3 1/2 months of the season. Ramirez posted a 1.44 ERA in 50 games as a rookie last year.