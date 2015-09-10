RHP Jake Arrieta gets the mound assignment Thursday night when Chicago starts a four-game series in Philadelphia. Arrieta blanked Arizona for eight innings Saturday in a 2-0 win that served as a successful encore from his no-hitter of the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 30. Arrieta ate a 5-0 loss to the Phillies July 25 at Wrigley Field, allowing three runs in six innings but falling to Cole Hamels’ no-hitter.

1B Anthony Rizzo’s RBI double in the first marked the 10th straight game he’s reached base against the Cardinals and gave him an RBI in all three games of the series. Rizzo was held in check for the game’s remainder, but owns 88 RBI for the season and should fatten that total the next four games in Philadelphia against the Phillies’ mostly awful pitching staff.

2B Tommy La Stella, getting a spot start Wednesday, contributed his second double and third RBI of the year in the first inning. It was the season’s first hit with men in scoring position and two outs for La Stella, who missed almost four months with a right oblique strain. The former Atlanta Brave has batted just 34 times in 14 games with the Cubs.

C Kyle Schwarber (right rib cage strain) was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing six starts.

LHP Jon Lester controlled Wednesday’s game for seven innings, but had to eat a no-decision when the bullpen gave up his 3-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Lester allowed only two hits and a run in seven innings, walking one and fanning seven. He said his cutter was the key pitch for him, enabling him to get mishits that led to easy outs. Lester retired 20 of the last 21 men he faced.