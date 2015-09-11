FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta, the starter in Game One on Friday against the Phillies, has allowed just two earned runs while winning seven straight starts, the longest streak by a Cubs starter since Milt Pappas won 11 straight in 1972. He followed up his no-hitter against the Dodgers two starts ago with eight scoreless innings against Arizona the last time out. His last loss was on July 25 against Philadelphia, a game in which he allowed a three-run homer to Ryan Howard. He is 2-2 with a 4.94 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, the starter in Game Two on Friday against Philadelphia, took a no-decision against Arizona his last time out despite allowing just three hits and one run over five innings, and is winless over his last six starts. He has never faced the Phillies.

