RHP Jake Arrieta pitched eight strong innings to run his personal winning streak to eight games in Game One of Friday’s double-header against the Phillies. Arrieta (19-6) allowed one run on six hits, while striking out seven and walking two. He leads the major leagues in victories, and is the first Cubs pitcher to win 19 since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001. Arrieta’s winning streak is also the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Milt Pappas won 11 straight in 1972. He has not dropped a game since the Phillies beat him 5-0 on July 25, when the Cubs were no-hit by Cole Hamels. He saw strings 18 scoreless innings and 30 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run end when Aaron Altherr homered in the second inning, but was otherwise unscathed. He remains a candidate for the National League Cy Young Award, along with the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. “I definitely believe our guy deserves it, no question,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I’ve seen Greinke pitch. I know he’s really good. I‘m getting to watch Jake in person; it’s pretty spectacular to watch. ... My vote’s for Jake. Those other guys are really good. It’s going to be an interesting conversation, no question. It’s good. It’s good for baseball to have all that discussion. It’s going to be hard to argue against any of the trinity.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks went 6 2/3 innings to beat the Phillies in the second game of Friday’s double-header. Hendricks allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking two. “The big thing for me today was just attacking hitters more,” he said. “Finally I was able to get after some guys and keep my pitch count down and get a little deeper in the game. I’ve been working on that, trying to get that for a while. Finally, today, we could do that, so hopefully we can take another step next time out.”

LF/3B Kris Bryant went 5-for-10 with four RBIs in Friday’s double-header against Philadelphia, and now has 90 RBIs this season, breaking the Cubs’ rookie record of 86, shared by Billy Williams (1961) and Geovany Soto (2008). “It’s pretty impressive, because he wasn’t even here the first eight days (of the season),” manager Joe Maddon said of Bryant. “It just shows, when there’s people on base he becomes an even better hitter. That’s been obvious from the beginning of the year. ... You get guys with that mentality, it makes all the difference in the world. I think obviously you’ll see him continue to get better, but he has proven that all season.”

LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in the second game of Friday night’s double-header sweep of Philadelphia, his second game back after missing six with a rib injury. In the first, against St. Louis, he struck out four times. “I felt good at the plate (Friday), swinging at good pitches I could hit,” he said. “I’ll probably have another couple four-strikeout games along the way. ... Just trying to get comfortable and seeing the ball again.” It was the third multi-homer game of the 51 the rookie has played this season. Schwarber, who has 15 homers in all, is the first Cub since 1914 with at least that many multi-homer games over his first 51 games, according to Stats, Inc. He also became the first Cub to homer on each of the first two pitches he saw since Derrek Lee on Sept. 7, 2009, at Pittsburgh. Scwharber’s only embarrassing moment Friday came after his second homer, when he slipped and fell while rounding the first-base bag. His teammates were not about to let him forget that. “I got a lot (of grief),” he said. “A lot of, ‘Watch out for the snipers.'”

RHP Dan Haren, Saturday’s starter, pitched seven shutout innings to beat St. Louis his last time out, in his seventh start for the Cubs. Haren, acquired from Miami on July 31, is 2-2 for Chicago, after going 7-7 for the Marlins.