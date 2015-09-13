FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
September 13, 2015

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Travis Wood made his first start since May 14 on Saturday, throwing three scoreless innings against the Phillies. He was moved to the bullpen earlier this year after posting a 5.59 ERA in seven starts, but he gave the Cubs what they needed Saturday. Wood has allowed just one earned run in his last seven outings, a span of 8 1/3 innings.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch on Saturday night for the 26th time this season. That is the most in the major leagues. The second closest to him is Tampa Bay’s Brandon Guyer, who has been hit 18 times. The 26 plunks are also by far a club record, which was 17.

OF/C Kyle Schwarber hit his 16th home run of the season on Saturday. The solo shot was his third in two games and fourth in his last five games. The rookie has driven in 42 runs in 52 games this season.

RHP Dan Haren was supposed to start Saturday, but the Cubs pushed him back to Sunday because of inclement weather close to the first pitch. The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 50 minutes by rain. Haren, who has a 3.73 ERA this season, needs two strikeouts for 2,000 in his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
