3B Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single in four at-bats Sunday in the Cubs’ loss to Philadelphia, bringing his RBI total for the season to 92. Manager Joe Maddon has praised him for his ability to hit with men on base, though Bryant said earlier in the series that such things seem to be cyclical, as he struggled in such situations in the minors last season. Bryant hit safely in his seventh consecutive games.

RHP Dan Haren lasted just three innings Sunday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on seven hits, but wound up with a no-decision. He has never won in seven career starts in Citizens Bank Park, going 0-5 with a 6.57 ERA. “I was fighting it,” he said. “Usually in a game, something is working. I was trying different pitches. It was one of those days. Everybody has them. Very frustrating. Not what I wanted to do.”

RHP Jason Hammel, who pitches against the Pirates on Tuesday, beat St. Louis the last time out, going six innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking four. He is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 10 career appearances against Pittsburgh, nine of them starts.

RF Chris Coghlan went 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high two triples Sunday against Philadelphia. He went 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits and four RBIs in the weekend series.

LHP Clayton Richard was “terrific” in the estimation of manager Joe Maddon on Sunday in Philadelphia, going four innings in relief and allowing one run on three hits. Richard was nonetheless tagged with the loss when he wild-pitched home the go-ahead run in the seventh.