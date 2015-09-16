RHP Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.99 ERA) starts Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Arrieta leads the major leagues in wins and will try to become the Cubs’ first 20-game winner since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001. Arrieta has won each of his last eight starts with a 0.46 ERA and is 13-1 in last 15 starts with a 1.00 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 innings He is 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Pirates in seven career starts.

3B Javier Baez went 2-for-4 with a double in the second game. He is hitting .302 with one home run in 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

3B/RF Kris Bryant’s seven-game hitting streak ended in the first game when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He started in right field in the second game and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two more strikeouts. Bryant’s 24 home runs are one short of the Cubs’ rookie record set by Hall of Famer Billy Williams in 1959.

LHP Jon Lester pitched his first complete game for the Cubs, tossing a five-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader. The Cubs signed Lester to a six-year, $155-million contract as a free agent in the offseason and he evened his record at 10-10. It was also the 12th complete game of his 10-year career.