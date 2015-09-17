RHP Jake Arrieta turned in his 17th consecutive quality start -- six or more innings and three earned runs or fewer -- but was unable to become the first major league pitcher to reach 20 wins this season despite being staked to a 2-0 lead after six innings. Arrieta allowed a run to score in the seventh when he threw away Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte’s comebacker with two outs for an error. The Pirates tied it in the eighth on a double play. Arrieta wound up allowing two runs -- one earned -- and six hits in eight innings while striking out five and walking one. He was attempting to become the first Cubs pitcher to win 20 games since 2001 when Jon Lieber went 20-6. Arrieta also had his eight-start winning streak snapped, the longest by a Cubs’ pitcher since Milt Pappas won 11 in a row in 1972.

RF Jorge Soler will be activated from the disabled list once Class A Myrtle Beach is finished with the Carolina League playoffs, which are scheduled to last no later than Friday. Soler is on a rehab assignment with Myrtle Beach and has been out since Aug. 24 due to a left oblique strain.

SS Addison Russell got the night off Wednesday as the Cubs won 3-2 in 12 innings at Pittsburgh. The rookie played both games of Tuesday night’s day-night doubleheader split with the Pirates and is scheduled to be back in the lineup for Thursday afternoon’s finale of the four-game series.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 4.08 ERA) will start Thursday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Hendricks won his previous start Sept. 11 at Philadelphia, giving up three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA against the Pirates in three career starts.

3B Kris Bryant had a nice bounce-back Wednesday night in the Cubs’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh in 12 innings. The rookie went 3-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI. On Tuesday, Bryant went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts as the Cubs split a doubleheader with the Pirates.

RHP Jason Motte, on the disabled list since Aug. 24 due to a right shoulder sprain, is throwing off flat ground. However, there is no timetable for his return to the bullpen.