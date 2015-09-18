LHP Travis Wood pitched two perfect innings, striking out five, for the second save of his six-year career, both of which have come this season. RHP Bruce Rondon is normally the closer but was not available to pitch after working two scoreless innings to get the win on Wednesday night as the Cubs beat the Pirates 3-2 in 12 innings.

RF Jorge Soler was activated from the 15-day disabled list a day earlier than expected, though he did not play in Thursday’s 9-6 loss at Pittsburgh. Soler had been out since Aug. 24 with a strained left oblique and was on a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach.

RHP Dan Haren (9-9, 3.87 ERA) will start Friday against St. Louis. He is 2-2 with a 5.31 ERA in eight starts since being acquired July 31 from Miami in a trade. Haren is 5-3 with a 3.77 ERA against the Cardinals in nine career starts.

RHP Trevor Cahill may start being used in more higher-leverage relief situations, manager Joe Maddon said. Since being called up Sept. 1 from Triple-A Iowa, Cahill has a 2.16 ERA in four relief appearances as he has allowed two runs in 8 1/3 innings.