2B Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run and a three-run home run Friday against the Cardinals for his third career multi-home run game and first since 2014. He also had an RBI single Friday. His six RBIs tied a career high set in his major league debut on May 7, 2010, against Cincinnati.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch twice Friday against the Cardinals. He has been hit a career-high 29 times this season to lead the majors. That total is the highest in the majors since Pittsburgh’s Craig Wilson was hit 30 times in 2004. Rizzo was hit 15 times last season.

3B/LF Kris Bryant was out of the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for a day of rest. Bryant said he’s feeling good. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the sixth and struck out in the seventh.

RHP Dan Haren allowed three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings Friday against St. Louis. As a Cub, Haren has a 0.79 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals but a 6.42 ERA in seven starts against other teams.

RHP Neil Ramirez made his first appearance since July 25 in the ninth inning Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and struck out two in the inning. He missed time due to shoulder issues this season.