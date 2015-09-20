FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 20, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for his 32nd multi-hit game Saturday against the Cardinals. He is hitting .394 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 23 games.

LHP Travis Wood allowed a run in 2 2-3 innings in a spot start against the Cardinals on Saturday. He also made a spot start Sept. 12 against the Phillies and started seven previous games before he moved to the bullpen in May. He was a starter the previous five seasons.

RF Jorge Soler hit his eighth home run in his return to the starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday. He pinch hit Friday in his first game after being activated from the disabled list for a left oblique strain. Soler last started on Aug. 23. He last homered on Aug. 22 against Atlanta.

3B Kris Bryant hit his 25th home run Saturday against the Cardinals to tie the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson for most homers by a rookie this season. Bryant also tied the franchise record for most home runs by a Cubs rookie. Billy Williams also had 25 in 1961.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
