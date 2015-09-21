1B Anthony Rizzo is tied with 3B Kris Bryant for the team lead with 95 RBIs. Rizzo has driven in a run in five of his past six games. He has had at least two RBIs in 25 games this year.

2B Tommy La Stella is 8-for-18 with seven RBIs in his last nine games. He started at second base Sunday in place of Starlin Castro, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk.

LHP Jon Lester allowed two home runs against the Cardinals on Sunday. He didn’t allow a home run in his five previous starts. Lester has given up 16 home runs this season. He wound up allowing four runs in six innings and taking the loss. Lester also got his third career hit. All have been against St. Louis.

RHP Neil Ramirez struck out two in an inning Sunday against the Cardinals. He has struck out four in two scoreless innings since his return from the disabled list after recovering from left abdominal soreness.