RHP Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.96 ERA) gets another shot at his 20th victory after a no-decision outing on Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh. Arrieta would be the first Cubs 20-game winner since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001. Arrieta has gone at least eight innings in four straight starts, the longest streak by a Cubs pitcher since Rick Sutcliffe had five in 1988.

2B Starlin Castro was 2-for-2 and put the Cubs on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the second inning. He’s now batting .419 with 17 RBIs in his last 25 games since Aug. 23. He’s also driving in 14 runs while going 15-for-31 (.484) against NL Central foes.

1B Anthony Rizzo entered the week with 30 home runs. With 32 last year, he is just the second left-handed Cubs player with multiple 30-home run seasons. Billy Williams had five 30-plus seasons between 1964-72. Rizzo has also been hit by a pitch 29 times. The only big league player who has 30-plus homers and was hit-by 30 pitches in a season with Boston’s Don Baylor in 1896 (31 homers, 35 hit by pitches). He reached base five times on Monday, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

PH Jorge Soler came off the bench in the seventh inning to hit his first career pinch-hit homer -- a three-run blast that gave the Cubs a 9-4 lead. It was also his first career shot off a left-hander (Cesar Jimenez). The Cubs have four pinch-hit homers this season.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and has hit safely in five straight games against Milwaukee. He owns a .347 average in 19 September games and has 11 games this season with three or more hits. The Cubs are 10-1 when Bryant has three or more hits.

INF Tommy La Stella is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with four doubles and seven RBIs in his last nine games. He’s also gone 31 straight plate appearances without a strikeout, the longest active streak in the National League and tied for third longest in the majors.

RHP Jason Hammel (9-6) earned the win after allowing four runs -- including two in the first -- while walking one and striking out six. “A lot of good things happened tonight,” said Hammel. “I made some pitches when I needed, found the slider. ... It doesn’t matter how many times I give up runs in the first inning, they battled back and they continue to do that.”