RHP Jake Arrieta (20-6) became the majors’ first 20-game winner as he struck out 11 and walked one in a three-hit shutout of the Brewers.

2B Starlin Castro went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to five games (9-for-13, .692) with a second-inning single. He is batting .416 with 17 RBIs in his past 26 games since Aug. 23. Castro is hitting .471 (16-for-34) in his past 11 games against NL Central foes.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 4.22 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and 14th at home when he faces the Brewers on Wednesday. In his last start, Thursday at Pittsburgh, he gave up four runs on four hits over three-plus innings in the Cubs’ 9-6, come-from-behind triumph. He is 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers. However, he has not started against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field since Sept. 3, 2014.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 and set a Cubs rookie record with his 26th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning. Bryant’s two-run blast on a first pitch from Brewers RHP Tyler Cravy broke Billy Williams’ 1961 team rookie mark. Bryant’s 26 homers are the most among big league rookies.

LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs and an RBI as he snapped a 0-for-12 skid with an run-scoring double in the fifth. It was his first two-base hit at Wrigley Field since Aug. 7 against the Giants.