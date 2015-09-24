RHP Jake Arrieta (20-6) goes for another win in Sunday’s series finale and could pitch one more time this season on Oct. 1 at Cincinnati as he lines up as the Cubs starter in a NL wild card game on Oct. 7. Arrieta beat the Brewers in a 4-0 complete game shutout on Tuesday for his 20th victory.

2B Javier Baez went 1-for-3 and is batting .295 (18-for-61) in September games this season after batting .149 (15-for-101) in 25 September games in 2014.

RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a home run. He homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Soler has clubbed three homers in his last five games since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 17. He also hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-7) retired 14 straight Milwaukee batters through 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one ball to the outfield, before the Brewers hit him for a single run in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Still, it was an overall solid outing for the Cubs right-hander. “I thought he was really good,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He threw the ball really well, good life on the fastball, changeup was outstanding.”

LHP Jon Lester (10-11, 3.46 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season and 20th at home. Lester will be the first Cubs pitcher since Ryan Dempster in 2008 to make 20 Wrigley Field starts. On Sept. 20 in St. Louis he allowed four runs over six innings in a 4-3 Cubs loss. He allowed just one run over his final 5.0 innings.