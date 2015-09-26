2B Starlin Castro was 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI on Friday. His ninth inning three-base hit scored Chris Denorfia to cut the Pirates lead to 3-2. Castro’s triple was his second of the season. He’s batting .413 (33-for-80) in his last 28 games.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 and scored a run Friday. It was his 33rd multi-hit game. Bryant has now scored seven runs in his last nine games. He struck out in the sixth inning after hitting a 3-0 count, the first time this year.

LHP Jon Lester (10-12) posted a 1.57 ERA in three starts this season against the Pirates and has a 2.65 ERA in five starts this month. He struck out six batters, giving him 198 on the season and passing Hippo Vaughn’s 195 strikeouts in 1917 and the second-most in franchise history by a left-handed pitcher. Friday was his 15th outing this season allowing two or fewer runs through at least seven innings.

RHP Jason Hammel (9-6, 3.79 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and 16th at home on Saturday. He posted a 5.77 ERA in his last 11 starts after a 2.82 ERA in his first 18. On Sept. 21 against Milwaukee, he collected the win after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings in a 9-5 Cubs win. Hammel is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts against the Brewers.

PH Chris Denorfia was 1-for-1 with a double while pinch hitting in the ninth on Friday. He improved to 10-for-31 (.323) with five extra-base hits this season. Denorfia is batting .271 in 95 games.