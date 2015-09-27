RHP Jake Arrieta (20-6, 1.88 ERA) tries to become the first Cubs pitcher with more than 20 victories since Fergie Jenkins went 24-13 in 1981. Arrieta is 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA in eight career starts against the Pirates and 2-1 with a 0.93 ERA this year.

1B Anthony Rizzo hasn’t hit a home run since Sept. 17, but his 30 homers to date - plus 32 last season - still make him the second left-handed Cub to record multiple 30-plus home run seasons. Billy Williams had five such seasons between 1964-72. Rizzo has also been hit by a pitch 29 times.

SS Addison Russell was officially 1-for-1 but reached base three times. He has drawn seven walks in his last nine games and has 40 for the season. Russell is batting .238 through 134 games.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-3, including his 31st double of the season, tops among Major League rookies. His 62 extra-base hits are a rookie franchise record and the most of an NL rookie since three players had at least 62 in 2007.

RHP Jason Hammel (9-7) retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faces, including nine-straight following a first-inning double by Travis Snider. But the first five Pirate batters reached in the fifth, including a three-run homer by Jordy Mercer. Hammel allowed three runs on seven hits in 4-plus innings. He struck out two.