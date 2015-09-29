RHP Jake Arrieta is 10-0 with a 0.44 ERA in August and September, only the second pitcher ever with 10 wins without a loss and an ERA bellow 1.00 in that span.

RHP Jake Arrieta, who picked up his major league-leading 21st victory of the season on Sunday, has recorded 19 straight quality starts, is 15.1 with a 0.89 ERA with just 27 walks and 140 strikes in this 19 starts. With seven shutout innings on Sunday, he ran his Wrigley Field scoreless streak to 40 2/3 innings. Arrieta is 10-0 with a 0.44 ERA in August and September, only the second pitcher in major league history with 10 wins and an ERA below 1.0 in the same span.

1B Anthony Rizzo sat out for only his second game this season on Monday as Kris Bryant moved over from third base to handle the opposite side of the infield. Rizzo played in 154 of the Cubs 155 games through Sunday. Mike Baxter started on Rizzo’s only other off day.

RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision -- a franchise-record 17th of the season and most in Major League Baseball this season -- despite a six-inning shutout effort. He’s had five outings this season of at least six scoreless innings, the second most on the Cubs. Hendricks’ nine strikeouts tied a career high. He finished the home season with a 3.38 ERA in 15 Wrigley Field starts and has a 4.77 ERA in 16 road games.

RHP Dan Haren (9-9, 3.83 ERA) makes his 10th start with the Cubs, going 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in his first nine outings. In his last outing on Sept. 18 against St. Louis, he allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking one. He’s made 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Reds, going 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA.

PH Chris Denorfia displayed a flair for the dramatic on Monday, delivering a 1-0 victory with a first pitch home run to the left-field bleachers to lead off the 11th inning. It was the fourth game won with a homer this season and was the most walk-off victories since the Cubs had 13 in 1932. “I’ve had the opportunity to do that only one other time in my career,” said Denorfia, who clubbed his fourth career pinch hit homer. “I feel like a little kid again. I‘m 35 years old and running around the bases just knowing what just happened and what’s waiting for you at home plate is really something special.”