RHP Carl Edwards Jr. allowed an unearned run in one inning of work Tuesday night with a walk and a strikeout. But his outing will best be remembered for his at-bat against Reds fireballing closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. Manager Joe Maddon sent him to the plate for his first career at-bat against Chapman who routinely exceeds 100 mph on his fastball. Edwards worked the count to 3-2 before striking out on a 95 mph fastball. “I wanted to see him face more hitters,” said Maddon. “I told him not to swing (against Chapman). He followed orders pretty well.”

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a Josh Smith pitch in the first inning Tuesday giving him 30 hit by pitches and 30 homers this season, the second player in major league history to achieve those totals. The only player to do so was Don Baylor in 1986.

RHP Dan Haren might have earned himself consideration for a postseason start after pitching 7 1/3 shutout innings on Tuesday night. “That’s the best he’s thrown the ball for us,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He had great carry on the ball. You could see by the swings that there was something different from him tonight.” The right-hander had five 1-2-3 innings and allowed just three hits. He did not walk a batter, and he fanned six. Haren (10-9) retired 12 straight in one stretch. Also a factor in Haren’s outing on Tuesday was the fact that he hadn’t pitched since September 18, throwing three side sessions since. “I felt fresh coming in,” Haren said. “The last few times I’ve felt a lot better. Kept us in the ballgame and had pretty good stuff.” It was Haren’s longest outing since May 18 and his fewest hits allowed since June 14.

RHP Jon Lester has been discussed as potentially the next-in-line pitcher behind Jake Arietta for the National League wild card game. Best-case scenario is for Arietta to pitch deep against the Pirates, but if a change was needed early, manager Joe Maddon said the veteran Lester would be a candidate along with long relievers Travis Wood and Trevor Cahill. Lester is 10-12 with a 3.43 ERA in 31 starts. He also has extensive postseason experience.